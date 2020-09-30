Abandoned Chip Fab: Bil Herd's MOS Technologies Factory Walk-Through 35 Years Later

erek
"The second floor was where our offices had been. The hot press of design deadlines has long since left this space, now all there is to see is the golf course out the window and a little camp fire someone had made. I got to show this video to Dave, including the view looking out his old office window, and we both smiled at the thought that it was now 35 years later.
Dave has since passed away, the world has one less wizard and as the video shows, the dragon has long since gone quiet."
https://hackaday.com/2020/09/30/vid...oned-birthplace-of-the-6502-and-commodore-64/
