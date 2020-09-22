erek
"The BOXER-6842M is built with several key features to operate in industrial environments. The system features rugged design with wide voltage input (12~24 V) and an extensive I/O loadout including six USB3.2 Gen 1 ports, four COM ports, three RJ45 Gigabit LAN ports, and dual HDMI ports; all located on the front of the system to make it easy to manage connections.
AAEON offers industry leading service and support with the BOXER-6842M, from providing technical support to end-to-end solutions to help reduce deployment times and shorten time to market. AAEON also offers manufacturer and OEM/ODM services to help with creating custom configurations, or designing systems from the ground up.
"The BOXER-6842M is built to bring the latest generation of Intel processors to demanding applications including deployment as an Edge AI server," said Alex Hsueh, Senior Director of AAEON's System Platform Division. "With AAEON's industry leading service, our clients can enjoy reliable, high-end performance to power any application they need," Alex Hsueh added.
For more information, visit this page."
https://www.techpowerup.com/272419/aaeon-announces-boxer-6842-edge-ai-server
