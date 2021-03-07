A10-8770E Question

Andrew_Carr
So I'm having trouble with a new build using an A10-8770E APU. No matter what I try, nothing powers on at all. I've tested the brand new seasonic PSU with the simple jumper test and it works, and I've swapped motherboards as well and tried bypasssing the power button and just jumping the pwr on leads. But in all scenarios nothing turns on at all, the CPU fan doesn't spin, the PSU fan doesn't spin, no lights come on, etc. It's kinda odd, so I thought that maybe even though this APU is supposed to be AM4 compatible, since it's apparently an OEM processor only, maybe that's the cause of this? I don't really want to buy a more expensive processor but I'm thinking it must be the problem. Does anyone know more about these? I haven't been able to find much online. I was expecting to maybe have to flash the BIOS, but I thought at least I'd be able to boot into the BIOS.
Motherboards I've tried:
MSI B450 Tomahawk Max AM4 (https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/b450-tomahawk-max)
MSI x470 gaming plus max (https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/X470-GAMING-PLUS-MAX.html)
PSU: SS-850KM3
(tested with nothing except CPU plugged)
Processor info:
https://www.cpu-world.com/CPUs/Bulldozer/AMD-A10-Series PRO A10-8770E.html
RAM: Cheap DDR4
