A warning for AM4 socket watercooling

I have been watercooling for many years on both Intel and AMD platforms. This is the third board I have installed and removed a CPU block on the AM4 platform. The specific board is the latest revision of the Gigabyte VISION D b550. I had intended a few months ago to start a build with this board and upgrade from a 3700x to a 5900x that i got on sale. I installed the chip and a heatkiller IV pro, then I got sidetracked and did not get back to it until yesterday. I Wanted to reseat the block so I took off the screws and started to pull the block. I have done this many times, it is a watercooling block so there is not much twisting you can do. I assure you I was gentle. The cpu came out stuck to the block, I was pretty stunned but was able to get the cpu off the block with no bent pins. I did another seating with brand new paste, pulled the block gently off and the cpu came out again with the secure arm down. I have since reseated the cpu, booted the board on the table and have a post, so it seems it still works. I have built a lot of pc's so I was able to stay calm and just put the cpu back in and test it. After searching on the internet it seems that this is common on AM4. Most threads end with the advice to "twist" the cooler side to side to loosen before removing the block. This does not work with water blocks. This is just a friendly warning. Has anyone else had this happen? Is it fixed for AM5?