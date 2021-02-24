a stupid hard drive story

Quick story that you guys might find useful one day.



Mother in law asked me to fix her desktop. I don't do much of repair these days, but can't refuse family. Old system now, remember the q6600?



She sent me a text image. Right away I figured hard drive failure. It's a 13 year old drive after all.



So I tried the usual tricks, couldn't get it to work in my usb dock. Hoping to recover the data. Windows seemed to recognize that something was there, but couldn't access it in any way. I was about ready to declare it a lost cause and then on a whim I took a closer look at the drive itself.....



The sata contacts were corroded. Connector on the cable was pretty green inside too. Bit of sandpaper and a new cable and it works fine again.



Doesn't seem to be any reason for this, everything else is fine. Can't say I've ever run into this one but I'll sure be checking for it again in the future.