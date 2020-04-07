A-RGB powered splitter

scoobert
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2005
- Messages
- 267
Has anybody used one of these type splitters?
https://www.amazon.com/Timack-Split...r&qid=1586307943&sprefix=argb,aps,175&sr=8-14
I am going to start a new build in a week or two in a Dynamic XL but the mobo only has 1 a-rgb header and the build has 6 fans and a rgb pump (deepcool castle 360ex) that are all a-rgb. So I am trying to find options other then going with a black board with two a-rgb headers.
