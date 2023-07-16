A real challenge for a 4K/TV monitor

So many of the discussions here on hardware just say "Spend uppity google zillionaire dollars" to get the best unit. I don't live in that world. Conditions: I have lousy eyesight, need at least a 40 inch monitor and a lousy budget. I play RPGs, no competitive gaming and standard production work. I have an AMD 5900x on a 570, 64 gig of ram, 1K pwr supply and a 3070, looking to buy a 3090 when the 5000 series has been out for a while. I am looking for the best TV/monitor I can get for $300.00 up to 43 inches. I NEED the size, my budget is totally limited, but I used an ancient Vizio 4K over 6 years ago hacked to 60 FPS and found it useable, not wonderful, but useable. TVs must have improved since my (2015) cheap TV.

The challenge is can you recommend something without telling me to spend more? Do you have any real experience with your recommendation? Can't buy used on the H as shipping would kill the deal so I am probably limited to Amazon, or Best Buy as there is no other retailers in driving distance.