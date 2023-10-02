A Ransomware Group Claims To Have Breached 'All Sony Systems'

DukenukemX
I'm surprised nobody posted this, since it's getting a little old. A hacker group claims they have hacked Sony and have their data, and will release it if not paid. Keyword here is "claimed".
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/a-ransomware-group-claims-to-have-beached-all-sony-systems/
“We have successfully compromissed [sic] all of sony systems,” the group claimed on both the clear and dark nets. “We won’t ransom them! We will sell the data. Due to Sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE.”
View: https://youtu.be/pjmCFzz0WIo?si=dZiFzYjVxc9B_5B9
View: https://youtu.be/pjmCFzz0WIo?si=dZiFzYjVxc9B_5B9