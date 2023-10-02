A Ransomware Group Claims To Have Breached 'All Sony Systems'

D

I'm surprised nobody posted this, since it's getting a little old. A hacker group claims they have hacked Sony and have their data, and will release it if not paid. Keyword here is "claimed".
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/a-ransomware-group-claims-to-have-beached-all-sony-systems/

“We have successfully compromissed [sic] all of sony systems,” the group claimed on both the clear and dark nets. “We won’t ransom them! We will sell the data. Due to Sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE.”

View: https://youtu.be/pjmCFzz0WIo?si=dZiFzYjVxc9B_5B9
 
Probably because the hackers claimed to have breached all of Sony systems yet can only show “screenshots of an internal log-in page, an internal PowerPoint presentation, several Java files, and a file tree of the leak which seemingly includes fewer than 6,000 files.” I don’t think many are taking it that seriously.
 
Youd think they would release something to actually show they have something. Sounds more like them just wanting money and then vanishing. Kinda like those guys that keep telling me there is an arrest warrant for me and i need to pay them to clear it.
 
Copy of the letter they sent follows:

Hello.

Unfortunately, I need to start our conversation with bad news for you.
Around few months back I managed to get full access to all devices of yours,
which are used by you on a daily basis to browse internet.
Afterwards, I could initiate monitoring and tracking of all your activities on the internet.

I am proud to share the sequence of how it happened:
In the past I bought from hackers the access to various email accounts (today, that is rather a simple thing to do online).
Clearly, it was not hard at all for me to log in to your email account (hostmaster@sony.com).

A week after that, I had already managed to effortlessly install Trojan virus to Operating Systems of all devices that are currently in your
use,
and as result gained access to your email.
To be honest, that was not really difficult at all (because you were eagerly opening the links from your inbox emails).
I know, I am a genius. (=

With help of that software, I can gain access to all controllers in your devices (such as video camera, keyboard and microphone).
As result, I downloaded to my remote cloud servers all your personal data, photos and other information including web browsing history.
Likewise, I have complete access to all your social networks, messengers, chat history, emails, as well as contacts list.
My intelligent virus unceasingly refreshes its signatures (due to its driver-based nature), and hereby stays unnoticed by your antivirus sof
tware.

Herbey, I believe that now you finally start realizing how I could easily remain unnoticed all this while until this very letter...
While collecting information related to you, I had also unveiled that you are a true fan of porn sites.
You truly enjoy browsing through adult sites and watching horny vids, while playing your dirty solo games.
Bingo! I also recorded several filthy scenes with you in the main focus and montaged some dirty videos,
which demonstrate your passionate masturbation and cum sessions.

In case you still don't believe me, all I need is just one-two mouse clicks to make all your unmasking videos become available to your frien
ds,
colleagues, and even relatives.
Well, if you still doubt me, I can easily make recorded videos of your orgasms become a public.
I truly believe that you surely would avoid that from happening, taking in consideration the type of the XXX videos you love watching,
(you are clearly aware of what I mean) it will result in a huge disaster for you.

Well, there is still a way to settle this tricky situation in a peaceful manner:
You will need to transfer $1350 USD to my account (refer to Bitcoin equivalent based on the exchange rate at the moment transfer),
so once funds transfer is complete, I will straight away proceed with deleting all that dirty content from servers once and for all.

Afterwards, you can consider that we never met before. You have my honest word,
that all the harmful software will also be deactivated and deleted from all your devices currently in use. Worry not, I keep my promises.
That is truly a win-win solution that comes at a relatively reduced cost,
mostly knowing how much effort I spent on monitoring your profile and traffic for a considerably long time.
In event that you have no idea about means of buying and transferring bitcoins -
don't hesitate to use any search engine for your assistance (e.g., Google, Yahoo, Bing, etc.).

My bitcoin wallet is as follows: 1Hx9GJEHfA8BUh9MczmmycXhX9gtpzfvQ4

An important notice: I have specified my Bitcoin wallet with spaces,
hence once you carry out a transfer, please make sure that you key-in my bitcoin address without spaces to be sure that your funds successfu
lly reach my wallet.
I have allocated 48 hours for you to do that, and the timer started right after you opened this very email (2 days to be exact).

Don't even think of doing anything of the following:
! Abstain from attempting to reply me (this email was created by me inside your inbox page and the return address was generated accordingly)
.
! Abstain from attempting to get in touch with police or any other security services. Moreover, don't even think of sharing this to you frie
nds.
Once I discover this (apparently, that is absolutely easy for me, taking in consideration that I have complete control over all systems you
use) -
kinky video will straight away be made public.
! Don't even think of attempting to find me; that is completely useless. Don't forget that all cryptocurrency transactions remain completely
anonymous.
! Don't attempt reinstalling the OS on all your devices or getting rid of them. That won't lead you to success either,
because I have already saved all videos at my remote servers as a backup.

Things you should not be concerned about:
! That your funds transfer won't reach my wallet.
- Worry not, I can see everything, hence after you finish the transfer, I will get a notification right away
(trojan virus of mine uses a remote-control feature, which functions similarly to TeamViewer).
! That I will still distribute your videos although you make the funds transfer.
- My word, I have no intention or interest in continuing making your life troublesome.
Anyway, If I truly wanted that, it would happen long time ago without me notifying you!

Everything can be settled in a peaceful and just way!
And lastly... make sure you don't get caught afterwards in such type of incidents anymore!
My fair advice - ensure you change all your passwords on a regular basis.
Click to expand...
 
