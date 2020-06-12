A novel GPU register file organization capable achieving an improvement in IPC up to 18.6% on average.

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,284
A GPU Register File using Static Data Compression
"GPUs rely on large register files to unlock thread-level parallelism for high throughput. Unfortunately, large register files are power hungry, making it important to seek for new approaches to improve their utilization. is paper introduces a new register file organization for efficient register-packing of narrow integer and floating-point operands designed to leverage on advances in static analysis. We show that the hardware/soware co-designed register file organization yields a performance improvement of up to 79%, and 18.6%, on average, at a modest output-quality degradation. "
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2006.05693.pdf
"GPUs rely on large register files to unlock thread-level parallelism for high throughput. Unfortunately, large register files are power hungry, making it important to seek for new approaches to improve their utilization. is paper introduces a new register file organization for efficient register-packing of narrow integer and floating-point operands designed to leverage on advances in static analysis. We show that the hardware/soware co-designed register file organization yields a performance improvement of up to 79%, and 18.6%, on average, at a modest output-quality degradation. "
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2006.05693.pdf