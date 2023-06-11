A Nintendo Switch Helped Rescue A Missing Teenager 500 Miles From Home

I'm kinda surprised a 14 year old girl these days didn't already have a phone to track her. But fortunately she had a Switch and used it 9 days after her disappearance to download Little Nightmares and watch some YouTube, which allowed the FBI to request her location/IP information and track her down.

A pedo named Ethan Roberts had groomed the girl on Omegle and convinced her to hop on a Greyhound bus with him from Norfolk VA to Arizona where he was going to apparently use her for making "content". 😡

Having a 13 year old girl myself, this stuff turns my stomach and is why I constantly monitor and limit her online activities. You can educate them all you like, but you never know what they're susceptible to until they're in a real world situation and need parental intervention.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomas...escue-a-missing-teenager-500-miles-from-home/
 
