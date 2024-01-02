A new gaming computer for 2024

dbzlotrfan
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2012
- Messages
- 19
-PC Use:
-- Diablo 1/2/3, Warcraft 2/3. Stardew (Modded, with SVE if I can get it working), Bloodstained, grim dawn, various Sony games releases on Steam. https://steamcommunity.com/id/DlfC/games/ If you want to see what I've played and or my wishlist. Also, GOG. If possible, I'd like to try to pass a GPU through to a Virtual Machine to use Windows for some easier games (that wouldn't run through Linux (probably mint or some 'buntu variant) or are just cumbersome.
-- Web browsing
-- Maybe folding@home
-- Eventually want to rip my blu-rays for an internetless home theater PC. [Though that's a different topic to make]
- Budget: At least 800 (US) I'd think should be a baseline, at most like 1500.
- Country: US, Southern states.
- Brand preference. Nope. Although I think I'm more limited with AMD CPU's than intel for GPU-passthrough, would like to trying a Ryzen though.
- Current parts:
-- CORSAIR RM750X FM 80+G ATX 2021 for power supply
-- A 2070 Super (although assuming 8 GB of VRAM ain't enough, I might get something newer)
-- Maybe various internal Hard drives/SSDs, albeit right now they are out of the case, and some are being used by SATA -> USB bays (to a steam deck).
- Overclocking - nope, I don't trust my self, nor do I need the heat (summer in the southern states is brutal.
- When I plan building - Next few months [like go to microcenter by late March, buy the parts build soon after], I'd hope (shouldn't rely on the deck forever). Would like to move the deck between two monitors and have a HDMI (and/or) a display port splitter between my switch my deck and computer to use one monitor for any of the three systems.
- Resolution - Right now 1440p, eventually buy a new 4k monitor, would like to try 120 - 144 (or 160) hz refresh rate).
- RAM: At least 16 (or 32) GB ddr4 (or 5) should probably be a baseline.
- Other things. Good airflow, pretty quiet (since it will basically be in a room below where someone sleeps)
-- Case should probably have some USB 3(/c) on the front. Any cases that have a front (and/or bottom/top(?)) Removable cleanable mesh filter (or something like that)?
- Motherboard should have wi-fi & bluetooth. Would like to try an NVME ssd for the OS, probably SATA for the games that recommend and are 100% dependent on a SSD over hard drive).
Yes there is a microcenter about 13–20 minutes from me BTW.
I've been suggested the following from someone else: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/2W6pVW What say you all?
-- Diablo 1/2/3, Warcraft 2/3. Stardew (Modded, with SVE if I can get it working), Bloodstained, grim dawn, various Sony games releases on Steam. https://steamcommunity.com/id/DlfC/games/ If you want to see what I've played and or my wishlist. Also, GOG. If possible, I'd like to try to pass a GPU through to a Virtual Machine to use Windows for some easier games (that wouldn't run through Linux (probably mint or some 'buntu variant) or are just cumbersome.
-- Web browsing
-- Maybe folding@home
-- Eventually want to rip my blu-rays for an internetless home theater PC. [Though that's a different topic to make]
- Budget: At least 800 (US) I'd think should be a baseline, at most like 1500.
- Country: US, Southern states.
- Brand preference. Nope. Although I think I'm more limited with AMD CPU's than intel for GPU-passthrough, would like to trying a Ryzen though.
- Current parts:
-- CORSAIR RM750X FM 80+G ATX 2021 for power supply
-- A 2070 Super (although assuming 8 GB of VRAM ain't enough, I might get something newer)
-- Maybe various internal Hard drives/SSDs, albeit right now they are out of the case, and some are being used by SATA -> USB bays (to a steam deck).
- Overclocking - nope, I don't trust my self, nor do I need the heat (summer in the southern states is brutal.
- When I plan building - Next few months [like go to microcenter by late March, buy the parts build soon after], I'd hope (shouldn't rely on the deck forever). Would like to move the deck between two monitors and have a HDMI (and/or) a display port splitter between my switch my deck and computer to use one monitor for any of the three systems.
- Resolution - Right now 1440p, eventually buy a new 4k monitor, would like to try 120 - 144 (or 160) hz refresh rate).
- RAM: At least 16 (or 32) GB ddr4 (or 5) should probably be a baseline.
- Other things. Good airflow, pretty quiet (since it will basically be in a room below where someone sleeps)
-- Case should probably have some USB 3(/c) on the front. Any cases that have a front (and/or bottom/top(?)) Removable cleanable mesh filter (or something like that)?
- Motherboard should have wi-fi & bluetooth. Would like to try an NVME ssd for the OS, probably SATA for the games that recommend and are 100% dependent on a SSD over hard drive).
Yes there is a microcenter about 13–20 minutes from me BTW.
I've been suggested the following from someone else: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/2W6pVW What say you all?