A new gaming computer for 2024

-- Diablo 1/2/3, Warcraft 2/3. Stardew (Modded, with SVE if I can get it working), Bloodstained, grim dawn, various Sony games releases on Steam. https://steamcommunity.com/id/DlfC/games/ If you want to see what I've played and or my wishlist. Also, GOG. If possible, I'd like to try to pass a GPU through to a Virtual Machine to use Windows for some easier games (that wouldn't run through Linux (probably mint or some 'buntu variant) or are just cumbersome.-- Web browsing-- Maybe folding@home-- Eventually want to rip my blu-rays for an internetless home theater PC. [Though that's a different topic to make]: At least 800 (US) I'd think should be a baseline, at most like 1500.: US, Southern states.. Nope. Although I think I'm more limited with AMD CPU's than intel for GPU-passthrough, would like to trying a Ryzen though.-- CORSAIR RM750X FM 80+G ATX 2021 for power supply-- A 2070 Super (although assuming 8 GB of VRAM ain't enough, I might get something newer)-- Maybe various internal Hard drives/SSDs, albeit right now they are out of the case, and some are being used by SATA -> USB bays (to a steam deck).- nope, I don't trust my self, nor do I need the heat (summer in the southern states is brutal.- Next few months [like go to microcenter by late March, buy the parts build soon after], I'd hope (shouldn't rely on the deck forever). Would like to move the deck between two monitors and have a HDMI (and/or) a display port splitter between my switch my deck and computer to use one monitor for any of the three systems.- Right now 1440p, eventually buy a new 4k monitor, would like to try 120 - 144 (or 160) hz refresh rate).: At least 16 (or 32) GB ddr4 (or 5) should probably be a baseline.. Good airflow, pretty quiet (since it will basically be in a room below where someone sleeps)--should probably have some USB 3(/c) on the front. Any cases that have a front (and/or bottom/top(?)) Removable cleanable mesh filter (or something like that)?should have wi-fi & bluetooth. Would like to try an NVME ssd for the OS, probably SATA for the games that recommend and are 100% dependent on a SSD over hard drive).Yes there is a microcenter about 13–20 minutes from me BTW.I've been suggested the following from someone else: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/2W6pVW What say you all?