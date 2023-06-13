A neural machine code and programming framework for the reservoir computer

"The provided text discusses the development of a neural machine code and programming framework for a reservoir computer, which is a type of neural network. It highlights the computational capabilities of neural networks and their potential as a novel computing paradigm due to their continuous data representation, parallel processing, and distributed nature.The authors propose a machine code for neural networks by utilizing a recurrent neural network (RNN) as a reservoir computer. They decompile the internal representation and dynamics of the reservoir into an analytic basis of inputs, thereby defining a low-level neural machine code. This machine code allows them to program the reservoir computer to solve complex equations, store chaotic dynamical systems as random-access memory, implement software virtualization and logical circuits, and even create a playable game of pong within the reservoir computer. Importantly, these functions are achieved without requiring example data or sampling of state space.Furthermore, the authors demonstrate that they can accurately decompile the analytic internal representations of a fully trained reservoir computer, even when it has been conventionally trained using data. This ability to decompile computations from existing neural connectivity and compile distributed programs as new connections showcases the potential of their approach.The work presented in the text is positioned within the broader context of neural computation and its intersections with various fields of study, including molecular biology, neuroscience, dynamical systems, and machine learning. The authors emphasize the growing interest in alternative computation methods and their potential to redefine programming frameworks for different computing systems, moving away from imitating traditional silicon computer hardware.One limitation highlighted in the text is the linear approximation of the reservoir computer dynamics. While the approximation used in the work demonstrates substantial computational ability, future extensions are suggested to incorporate more advanced dynamical approximations to capture non-linear behaviors effectively."