A neural machine code and programming framework for the reservoir computer

Pretty innovative if i may say so myself

"Neural computation exists simultaneously at the core of and the intersection between many fields of study. From the differential binding of neurexins in molecular biology37 and neural circuits in neuroscience38,39,40,41,42, to the RNNs in dynamical systems43 and neural replicas of computer architectures in machine learning44, the analogy between neural and silicon computers has generated growing and interdisciplinary interest. Our work provides one possible realization of this analogy by defining a dynamical programming framework for RNNs that takes full advantage of their natively continuous and analytic representation, their parallel and distributed processing, and their dynamical evolution.

This work also makes an important contribution to the increasing interest in alternative computation. A clear example is the vast array of systems—such as molecular45, DNA46 and single photon47—that implement Boolean logic gates. Other examples include the design of materials that compute48,49 and store memories50,51. Perhaps of most relevance are physical instantiations of reservoir computing in electronic, photonic, mechanical and biological systems32. Our work demonstrates the potential of alternative computing frameworks to be fully programmable, thereby shifting paradigms away from imitating silicon computer hardware6, and towards defining native programming frameworks that bring out the full computational capability of each system.

One of the main current limitations is the linear approximation of the RC dynamics. While prior work demonstrates substantial computational ability for RCs with largely fluctuating dynamics (that is, computation at the edge of chaos52), the approximation used in this work requires that the RC states stay reasonably close to the operating points. While we are able to program a single RC at multiple operating points that are far apart, the linearization is a prominent limitation. Future extensions would use more advanced dynamical approximations into the bilinear regime using Volterra kernels53 or Koopman composition operators54 to better capture non-linear behaviours.

Finally, we report in the Supplementary Section XI an analysis of the gender and the racial makeup of the authors we cited in a Citation Diversity Statement."

1686686981837.png

1686686997130.png

1686687027219.png

Source: https://www.nature.com/articles/s42256-023-00668-8
 
"The provided text discusses the development of a neural machine code and programming framework for a reservoir computer, which is a type of neural network. It highlights the computational capabilities of neural networks and their potential as a novel computing paradigm due to their continuous data representation, parallel processing, and distributed nature.

The authors propose a machine code for neural networks by utilizing a recurrent neural network (RNN) as a reservoir computer. They decompile the internal representation and dynamics of the reservoir into an analytic basis of inputs, thereby defining a low-level neural machine code. This machine code allows them to program the reservoir computer to solve complex equations, store chaotic dynamical systems as random-access memory, implement software virtualization and logical circuits, and even create a playable game of pong within the reservoir computer. Importantly, these functions are achieved without requiring example data or sampling of state space.

Furthermore, the authors demonstrate that they can accurately decompile the analytic internal representations of a fully trained reservoir computer, even when it has been conventionally trained using data. This ability to decompile computations from existing neural connectivity and compile distributed programs as new connections showcases the potential of their approach.

The work presented in the text is positioned within the broader context of neural computation and its intersections with various fields of study, including molecular biology, neuroscience, dynamical systems, and machine learning. The authors emphasize the growing interest in alternative computation methods and their potential to redefine programming frameworks for different computing systems, moving away from imitating traditional silicon computer hardware.

One limitation highlighted in the text is the linear approximation of the reservoir computer dynamics. While the approximation used in the work demonstrates substantial computational ability, future extensions are suggested to incorporate more advanced dynamical approximations to capture non-linear behaviors effectively."
 
