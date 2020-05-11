A Machine Consciousness architecture based on Deep Learning and Gaussian Processes

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,930
Opinion?
"Recent developments in machine learning have pushed the tasks that machines can do outside the boundaries of what was thought to be possible years ago. Methodologies such as deep learning or generative models have achieved complex tasks such as generating art pictures or literature automatically. On the other hand, symbolic resources have also been developed further and behave well in problems such as the ones proposed by common sense reasoning. Machine Consciousness is a field that has been deeply studied and several theories based in the functionalism philosophical theory like the global workspace theory or information integration have been proposed that try to explain the ariseness of consciousness in machines. In this work, we propose an architecture that may arise consciousness in a machine based in the global workspace theory and in the assumption that consciousness appear in machines that has cognitive processes and exhibit conscious behaviour. This architecture is based in processes that use the recent developments in artificial intelligence models which output are these correlated activities. For every one of the modules of this architecture, we provide detailed explanations of the models involved and how they communicate with each other to create the cognitive architecture."
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.00509.pdf
"Recent developments in machine learning have pushed the tasks that machines can do outside the boundaries of what was thought to be possible years ago. Methodologies such as deep learning or generative models have achieved complex tasks such as generating art pictures or literature automatically. On the other hand, symbolic resources have also been developed further and behave well in problems such as the ones proposed by common sense reasoning. Machine Consciousness is a field that has been deeply studied and several theories based in the functionalism philosophical theory like the global workspace theory or information integration have been proposed that try to explain the ariseness of consciousness in machines. In this work, we propose an architecture that may arise consciousness in a machine based in the global workspace theory and in the assumption that consciousness appear in machines that has cognitive processes and exhibit conscious behaviour. This architecture is based in processes that use the recent developments in artificial intelligence models which output are these correlated activities. For every one of the modules of this architecture, we provide detailed explanations of the models involved and how they communicate with each other to create the cognitive architecture."
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.00509.pdf