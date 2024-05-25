A little upgrade

So, had a few remaining components that weren't in my UniFi ecosystem, mainly some Netgear 2.5GbE PoE++ equipment.
Got rid of those, combined into the new 24p Pro PoE Layer 3 switch.
Added an UNVR to offload Protect from the UDMP and gain extra storage.
Swapped out a cheapo PDU for the UniFi unit. I forgot to order a couple 1U oass-through dividers.
Everything is on 10Gb SFP+ links that can be.
-1 UDM Pro
-1 UNVR 4x2TB SSD(shoulda read the docs on this. I don't need data redundancy. They shouldn't force it, either.)
-1 USW Pro Max 24 PoE
-1 USW 24
-1 U6 Lite
-1 USP PDU Pro
-1 USP Plug (ONT is plugged in to this)
-5 UVC G3 Flex cameras
-1 UVC G3 Bullet camera (Getting replaced with G4 so I can ditch the 48V injector)
-2 USW Flex in the utility enclosures(for the G3 Flex cameras in my soffets and additional area)
-2 USW Flex Mini's
-1 PSU that does the job.
I hope they make some 2.5GbE Flex Mini switches soon.
Still working on wiring, ran out of steam last night. I bought a box of the Etherlighting cables, and lol, way too short. Way way too short at the 0.15m length.
Got rid of those, combined into the new 24p Pro PoE Layer 3 switch.
Added an UNVR to offload Protect from the UDMP and gain extra storage.
Swapped out a cheapo PDU for the UniFi unit. I forgot to order a couple 1U oass-through dividers.
Everything is on 10Gb SFP+ links that can be.
-1 UDM Pro
-1 UNVR 4x2TB SSD(shoulda read the docs on this. I don't need data redundancy. They shouldn't force it, either.)
-1 USW Pro Max 24 PoE
-1 USW 24
-1 U6 Lite
-1 USP PDU Pro
-1 USP Plug (ONT is plugged in to this)
-5 UVC G3 Flex cameras
-1 UVC G3 Bullet camera (Getting replaced with G4 so I can ditch the 48V injector)
-2 USW Flex in the utility enclosures(for the G3 Flex cameras in my soffets and additional area)
-2 USW Flex Mini's
-1 PSU that does the job.
I hope they make some 2.5GbE Flex Mini switches soon.
Still working on wiring, ran out of steam last night. I bought a box of the Etherlighting cables, and lol, way too short. Way way too short at the 0.15m length.