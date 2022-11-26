A discontinuity across screen

R

ruggb

n00b
Joined
Jun 29, 2017
Messages
1
I just bought an LG 32QN600-B. I am running W10, up to date, and an Asus GTX1060-O6G GPU.
Today I noticed a line across the center of the screen when viewing any video on my browser.
The line appears to be a discontinuity in the position of the horiz scan lines. But it is too fast for me to verify that analysis.
It happens with Chrome of FF. It will do it randomly, or every time I scroll the window.
If I full screen the browser, it appears 7 inches from the top and 9 inches from the bottom.
If it is not full screen, it will appear about 1/4 of the way up from the bottom of the video window.
I do not see it when playing a video via VLC, but I can't scroll that to make it happen as I can the browsers.
It may have been there with my previous 23" FHD monitor, but I never noticed it.
Does anyone have a clue as to what might be causing this?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
42,723
sure did save that first post eh?! ;)
try flipping hardware acceleration on/off, maybe try playing with the monitor settings like reader mode
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top