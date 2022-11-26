A discontinuity across screen

I just bought an LG 32QN600-B. I am running W10, up to date, and an Asus GTX1060-O6G GPU.

Today I noticed a line across the center of the screen when viewing any video on my browser.

The line appears to be a discontinuity in the position of the horiz scan lines. But it is too fast for me to verify that analysis.

It happens with Chrome of FF. It will do it randomly, or every time I scroll the window.

If I full screen the browser, it appears 7 inches from the top and 9 inches from the bottom.

If it is not full screen, it will appear about 1/4 of the way up from the bottom of the video window.

I do not see it when playing a video via VLC, but I can't scroll that to make it happen as I can the browsers.

It may have been there with my previous 23" FHD monitor, but I never noticed it.

Does anyone have a clue as to what might be causing this?