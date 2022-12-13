A Blast From the Past For You Older [H]'ers... DX58SO Smackover Build

This is a new project I've started work on today... It's one I have been meaning to complete for at least the last 18 months and the (sort of) end is now in sight... Now, the specs:Intel Core i7 975X CPU equivalent (Xeon W3670), 6c/12t @ 3.2GHz, 12MB L3 Cache3 x 2GB G.Skill DDR3-1600 DDR SDRAMIntel DX58SO X58 "Smackover" ATX Crossfire/SLI MotherboardAMD Radeon HD 6870 1GB GDDR5 (Barts XT - 1120/56/32/256b)2 x 1TB 7200RPM HDD in RAID0Corsair TX650 650w PSUWindows 7 UltimateThe CPU and GPU were each $20, the PSU was a 1yr/o pull from my main PC after being replaced with the RM850 that is sitting in its place. Everything else I've had for 18 months - 2 years already, just waiting to be dusted off. Just need DVD-RW drive and DVD-ROM drive/Blu-Ray drive. Must be SATA, please... If you have extras, HMU!The case was so filthy it literally took almost 3 and 1/2 hours scrubbing it clean with scalding hot water + straight ammonia/distilled water in a 50/50 solution. Works well, but the chassis needs a new front with dust filter, 120mm + 140mm 3-pin DC fans, and said optical drives.I have spent nearly 7 hours (a full work day if you include the hour lunch professionals get...) working on this motherfucker. I just pray it passes the smoke test once again, especially since it's an untested (but previously at last power on working) pull.The GPU is only temporary, as is the 6GB of DDR3. I plan on upgrading to either a GeForce GTX 680 2GB or 780/780 Ti 3GB, haven't decided yet... But yeah, smoke test tomorrow... Wish me luck!