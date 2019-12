Yes and no. All three of the 9900K's I've tested can do 5.0GHz under AVX, but they are all very close to throttling. Two of them were tested on open air test benches with a fan on the motherboard VRM's. Those are cooled with a 360mm radiator and a higher end water block. In an actual chassis, I have no doubt that they would be unable to handle AVX work loads at 5.0GHz. The third one is the one in my personal machine and it can handle AVX workloads at 5.0GHZ. Again, its borderline as well but that one is in an actual chassis. I'm also cooling it with a 480mm radiator. My ambient temperatures in my office tend to sit at 72F or less. Most people as I understand it do not keep their homes that cold.



If I'm testing a bunch of hardware in my office, the ambient temperatures go up considerably, and at that point my 9900K probably wouldn't be able to do 5.0GHz with AVX at that point. The 9600K and 9700K can both do AVX at 5.0GHz too. They do it with a little more head room, but not by much. Really, I think if you want AVX at 5.0GHz consistently, you need to delid these things and either use a copper heat spreader, liquid metal TIM, or direct die cooling.

