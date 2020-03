Need to push everything to the max fans, pumps, etc, those mofos run super hot.Mine is at 5.0 with a 2AVX and it gets to 85c with CB20 with a GTX 110i 280mm AIO and I consider myself to have gotten a good chip.That said it also doesn't get above about 65c for daily use even for hard hitting games and encoding so I'm fine where its at personally.What kind of custom loop? rad size? pump type/speed etc?If you really need it cooler during that kind of workload deliding and putting a copper top on it has shown significant temp drops 8-10c+. Cecil can attest to the improvements and offers the delidding service for about $60 (or at least he did previously)