9800X3D - New build

Hello guys and gals.
So for a long time with Intel i've decided to get me a new AMD build istead. Had some plans on buy one when the 7800X3D came out, but it never happened.
Now when the 9800X3D is out i gonna give them a try. Unfortunately, I've been bad at reading reviews regarding products related to AMD.
X870E chipset is the most extravagant chipset out there for AMD now right? But they don't come cheap. How about B650E chipset?
Been using Gigabyte motherboard last couple years and i really hate their driver releases and that bogus driver update software they use.

So if you have inputs on my matter i'm willing to listen.
 
I'm also lost with all the AMD nomenclature, infinity fabrics and what not, it's like learning to walk again.
 
Forgot to mention that i'm into custom watercooling and overclocking. That's why i asked about what chipset i should go with.
 
He wants to know what chipset and mobo to get for 9800X3D. I would get an Asus X870E board that has the new "NitroPath" ram slots. These are new Asus slots for ram that are supposed to enhance stability. Also, the bios is in 1080P resolution and I just like the brand. I personally got the X870E Hero which is the highest end option, but they make others.

I suspect NitroPath is most marketing, and totally unnecessary, but i gleaned one reviewer who got good ram overclocking results with it and was impressed. Plenty of lanes for all your drives as well. You can't go wrong.

The Asus Rog boards have been rock solid for me for years and years.
 
Thanks buddy. I really appreciate the answer. I'll look into the Asus boards. It was a while since i last used a Asus board, but i was pleased with them back then. Thanks again
 
You also want ram to be DDR5 6000 Cas Latency 30. if you go too high, you can actually get worse results because of where the chip’s memory controller is designed. That kind of undercuts the need for the nitro slots because that isn’t THAT fast, but I tend to think Asus makes a good product. I’m hoping the nitro slots help me tighten up some timings.

From what I glean from the review, the nitro path slots made it easier to run 4 dimms. I always only use two in any event. I’m an Asus guy.

I suspect gigabyte has really good stuff as well but you gotta choose somehow right?
 
Yeah i took some time yesterday to catch up on the reading about X3D and everyone says that DDR 6000 with low timings is the sweet spot for X3D. But in JayzTwoCents latest video he said that the new 9800X3D performs better better with ram up to 8000.
Guess we will have to wait and see when people starting to test the new CPU more thoroughly.

How about ASRock. How are their build quality? I kinda like the look of their Taichi boards.
 
IMO, Asrock has the best "Handle" on AM5. They have the best RAM compatibility. They haven't messed up voltages and features, like some other brands. And their boards are good, in general. Good layouts. And they are usually a good value on features.

I also like that they have completely avoided the new "easy connect" for wifi antennaes. Some of us have after-market antennaes.

Since 2020, I have used 3 Asrock boards for Intel and 2 for AMD.

I also used a Gigabyte Z690 and Gigabyte ended up doing a complete recall on that board.

I also used an Asus B660. I had to try 3 of them, before I got one with an NVME/chipset heatsink which wasn't bent.

I used an MSI B560 board for AM5, and the sound would constantly stutter and pop. (and just a few days ago I read some recent reviews and they still have that problem on that board).
I used an Asus B650-E board and the VRMs made scratchy electronics sounds during normal stuff like downloading or scrolling webpages. And the NVME backplat was bent. It also wouldn't boot with my RAM------until I cleared the CMOS jumper and then put one stick on the second slot.
 
Last edited:
7000/8000 X3D chips do have a point where faster RAM at gear 2 ratio can break past 6000 running at gear 1. Depending on the test / game, that's usually somewhere around 7600MT/s or higher.

Can all 7000/9000 X3D CPU IMCs run 7600, 7800, 8000 or 8200MT/s? No. That's why 6000 C30 (and now C28) that are on the motherboard's memory QVL are so highly recommended. 99% of the performance, and a simple set and forget BIOS setting.
 
No idea, that's why i asked :D
Spent some time during the weekend and googled some and it seems like 6000 is a sweet spot. If you can spend the money, 8000 is a good choice.
Thanks everyone so far for your replies. Even if some people just act like trolls i still like this forum.
 
8000 but what cas latency?
 
The problem I ran into is that for a 2 dimm 64 GB kit, there isn’t even anything faster than DDR5 6000 C30 or maybe 6400 C32 that is available with expo.
 
It can be a technical win for 8000+ with Zen 5. But its negligeble improvements. And its on a game-by-game or app-by-app basis. As 6000 CL30 or CL28 can still win sometimes. Not to mention the possibility of 6200 or 6400 1:1.

IMO, the one real use case for 8000+ on AM5, is ITX with a small cooler. Because you can actually lower the voltage on the Memory Controller/System Agent, by quite a bit; since its in Gear 2. Leading to lower temps and power use. Buildzoid talks about this in his recent videos. I think the first one I heard him talk about it in, is a video with "DDR5 7800" in the title.
 
I've ordered DDR5 6400 CL32 for my new build. It's probably the same binning as DDR5 6000 CL30. Prices look almost identical.
 
My 2 cents

Get Asrock Taichi X870E
And G Skill DDR5 6000 C30 Ram

Use PBO and tight timings and you are set

Asrock has pretty fast boot times and general stability is better. I wouldn’t trust ASUS after the fiasco with their X670E boards
 
I've had good luck with ASRock in the past and was hoping they'd release an X870 ITX board but they didn't so I went with Asus instead. Current Gigabyte board isn't the most stable so I skipped them this time.

I did an AM5 ATX build for a friend last year and used an ASRock Taichi. That was a nice board. It's been great for him so far.
 
I am certain Asrock will have 800 series ITX boards.
But for some reason, it's an extra slow roll on new AM5 ITX. However, part of that Im sure is due to AMD postponing B850 until 2025.
 
Yeah I'm sure they'll release a B850 one. I would have waited if I could, but needed something sooner. Plus, with the impending tariffs, no idea what's going to happen to prices.
 
IMO the x870e is a waste of money unless you're overclocking hard or really need all it's features I'm running a B650e with a 9800x3d and it works great. Just an FYI though I had to flash to a slightly older bios because I flashed the latest bios before pulling my 7k chip and it wouldn't post with the 9k chip. There really isn't many B650e's left in stock in most retailers though as they're moving onto the 800 series chipset boards now. So personally, if I were building a new PC right now, I'd probably go with an x870.
 
