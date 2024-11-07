9800X3D - New build

Injen said: Yeah i took some time yesterday to catch up on the reading about X3D and everyone says that DDR 6000 with low timings is the sweet spot for X3D. But in JayzTwoCents latest video he said that the new 9800X3D performs better better with ram up to 8000.

Guess we will have to wait and see when people starting to test the new CPU more thoroughly.



How about ASRock. How are their build quality? I kinda like the look of their Taichi boards.

IMO, Asrock has the best "Handle" on AM5. They have the best RAM compatibility. They haven't messed up voltages and features, like some other brands. And their boards are good, in general. Good layouts. And they are usually a good value on features.I also like that they have completely avoided the new "easy connect" for wifi antennaes. Some of us have after-market antennaes.Since 2020, I have used 3 Asrock boards for Intel and 2 for AMD.I also used a Gigabyte Z690 and Gigabyte ended up doing a complete recall on that board.I also used an Asus B660. I had to try 3 of them, before I got one with an NVME/chipset heatsink which wasn't bent.I used an MSI B560 board for AM5, and the sound would constantly stutter and pop. (and just a few days ago I read some recent reviews and they still have that problem on that board).I used an Asus B650-E board and the VRMs made scratchy electronics sounds during normal stuff like downloading or scrolling webpages. And the NVME backplat was bent. It also wouldn't boot with my RAM------until I cleared the CMOS jumper and then put one stick on the second slot.