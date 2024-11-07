9800X3D - New build

Hello guys and gals.
So for a long time with Intel i've decided to get me a new AMD build istead. Had some plans on buy one when the 7800X3D came out, but it never happened.
Now when the 9800X3D is out i gonna give them a try. Unfortunately, I've been bad at reading reviews regarding products related to AMD.
X870E chipset is the most extravagant chipset out there for AMD now right? But they don't come cheap. How about B650E chipset?
Been using Gigabyte motherboard last couple years and i really hate their driver releases and that bogus driver update software they use.
So if you have inputs on my matter i'm willing to listen.
