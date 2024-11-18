9800X3D Memory Overclocking

I've got a pretty cheap pair of 32GB DDR5 sticks and I've always used Buildzoid's easy tweaks to get some extra oompth. Someone posted on reddit with similar sticks to mine so I have been down the rabbit hole a bit of tweaking. Mind you - I am still 100% a memory OC noob...but I feel I am getting there a bit.
Been tweaking my SCLs from 4 to 8 and to 4 and then 8 back again - it gets me better copy speeds at the 8 number which is strange (Buildzoid recommends 4). Flipped VSOC from 1.20 to 1.25 - not sure if I needed that but dude I was trying to emulate on reddit had it and he has the 2167.00 FCLK like I have.
tFAW I just futzed with because someone recommended it...when I went back to 20 I saw a regression so back it went to 16. It has been stable. Just small OCCT runs for stability and of course running the AIDA64 cache & memory bench.
Any other tips? Having fun which is the most important thing.
Final result (so far):
Source:
Buildzoid - https://www.patreon.com/posts/low-effort-rank-77403831
Reddit thread - https://old.reddit.com/r/overclocki...3d_and_2x32gb_6000cl30363696_gskill_expo_kit/
My RAM:
DDR5-6000 CL30-40-40-96 1.40V
64GB (2x32GB)
AMD EXPO
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/393/1665020366/F5-6000J3040G32GX2-TZ5N
Full rig specs:
https://valid.x86.fr/mw1skw
Been tweaking my SCLs from 4 to 8 and to 4 and then 8 back again - it gets me better copy speeds at the 8 number which is strange (Buildzoid recommends 4). Flipped VSOC from 1.20 to 1.25 - not sure if I needed that but dude I was trying to emulate on reddit had it and he has the 2167.00 FCLK like I have.
tFAW I just futzed with because someone recommended it...when I went back to 20 I saw a regression so back it went to 16. It has been stable. Just small OCCT runs for stability and of course running the AIDA64 cache & memory bench.
Any other tips? Having fun which is the most important thing.
Final result (so far):
Source:
Buildzoid - https://www.patreon.com/posts/low-effort-rank-77403831
Reddit thread - https://old.reddit.com/r/overclocki...3d_and_2x32gb_6000cl30363696_gskill_expo_kit/
My RAM:
G.Skill F5-6000J3040G32GX2-TZ5NG.Skill Trident Z5 Neo
DDR5-6000 CL30-40-40-96 1.40V
64GB (2x32GB)
AMD EXPO
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/393/1665020366/F5-6000J3040G32GX2-TZ5N
Full rig specs:
https://valid.x86.fr/mw1skw