9800X3D Memory Overclocking

xDiVolatilX said: You don't raise the voltage when trying to bring down the CAS timings? At some point I want to tighten my timings down to C30 from 32 just need the knowledge and time.

If I'm aiming at targeted timings, yes, but I was speaking in terms of how I generally test my memory overclocks. I test for score results first because it's quicker, then test for stability afterwards. Usually when you have a memory error, you'll know right away with the benchmarks. I used to do it the other way, but it just took way longer (like 15, 30, to an hour or longer for stress tests).If trying to reach something specific, like memory timings, then I'd OC that first, than RAM speed overclocks last. I'd also use the recommended max memory voltage and see if it's stable with the timings you're looking for. Then adjust higher if you really want to get there, or adjust lower to see how efficient it is with the timings overclock you're satisfied with.