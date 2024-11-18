9800X3D Memory Overclocking

I've got a pretty cheap pair of 32GB DDR5 sticks and I've always used Buildzoid's easy tweaks to get some extra oompth. Someone posted on reddit with similar sticks to mine so I have been down the rabbit hole a bit of tweaking. Mind you - I am still 100% a memory OC noob...but I feel I am getting there a bit.

Been tweaking my SCLs from 4 to 8 and to 4 and then 8 back again - it gets me better copy speeds at the 8 number which is strange (Buildzoid recommends 4). Flipped VSOC from 1.20 to 1.25 - not sure if I needed that but dude I was trying to emulate on reddit had it and he has the 2167.00 FCLK like I have.

tFAW I just futzed with because someone recommended it...when I went back to 20 I saw a regression so back it went to 16. It has been stable. Just small OCCT runs for stability and of course running the AIDA64 cache & memory bench.

Any other tips? Having fun which is the most important thing. :)

Final result (so far):
9800x3d_64gb_buildzoid_tweaked4.png


Source:
Buildzoid - https://www.patreon.com/posts/low-effort-rank-77403831
Reddit thread - https://old.reddit.com/r/overclocki...3d_and_2x32gb_6000cl30363696_gskill_expo_kit/

My RAM:
mem.png

G.Skill F5-6000J3040G32GX2-TZ5N​

G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo
DDR5-6000 CL30-40-40-96 1.40V
64GB (2x32GB)
AMD EXPO

https://www.gskill.com/product/165/393/1665020366/F5-6000J3040G32GX2-TZ5N

Full rig specs:
https://valid.x86.fr/mw1skw
 
I just use the old school method. Overclock speed first, stock CPU settings, stock timings. Run 3 Geekbench 6 CPU benchmarks, then 3 CPU-Z CPU benchmarks, and take note of scores. If the score is lower, or there are errors, then it's no good. Once you find a good score, stress test the memory.

Then, start with 1T vs 2T timings. Usually 1T is hit or miss, but it's worth a shot.

Then the rest of the timings. CAS 30 to 29, 28, 27, etc. Then RAS to CAS Delay 40 to 39, 38, 37, etc.

All the way on down with the rest of the timings.
 
You don't raise the voltage when trying to bring down the CAS timings? At some point I want to tighten my timings down to C30 from 32 just need the knowledge and time.
 
Buildzoids vids are exhausting but valuable. I have trouble translating his long videos into practice. He just rambles endlessly which is good but hard to follow lol
 
If I'm aiming at targeted timings, yes, but I was speaking in terms of how I generally test my memory overclocks. I test for score results first because it's quicker, then test for stability afterwards. Usually when you have a memory error, you'll know right away with the benchmarks. I used to do it the other way, but it just took way longer (like 15, 30, to an hour or longer for stress tests).

If trying to reach something specific, like memory timings, then I'd OC that first, than RAM speed overclocks last. I'd also use the recommended max memory voltage and see if it's stable with the timings you're looking for. Then adjust higher if you really want to get there, or adjust lower to see how efficient it is with the timings overclock you're satisfied with.
 
