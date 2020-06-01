9600k higher usage when OC'd?

Hi All,



I upgraded to a 2070 Super this weekend from a 1070. Great card!



However, I noticed that my cpu usage is nearly maxed out when OC'd at 5ghz versus stock levels.



In BFV CPU usage is in the 90 to 98% usage bracket when OC'D to 5ghz@1440p



But at stock (4.3ghz all cores), usage dips to an average of around 70%@1440p

Same applies for all other intense games - Scum, Hell Let Loose, etc..





Is this normal? I would assume with higher frequencies that usage would go down, not up.



Doesnt make sense.