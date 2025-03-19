9070 XT: Red Devil LE versus Reaper

Got lucky enough to score a Reaper for $600 on the day after launch day at Micro Center - love the card. Got me curious about PowerColor's Red Devil - so I found a guy selling a Red Devil Limited Edition (#738 of 1500) a couple of days ago ($875 open box...not great but it still had the plastic on it). I have been putting them through their paces.
Main thing - undervolt. It does seem like the Red Devil is a "luckier" chip - it undervolts more and clocks higher. It also helps that it is absolutely massive compared to the Reaper.
This is both cards with -110 mV voltage offset in AMD Adrenalin and Fortnite gameplay; Reaper on the left - Red Devil on the right:
They're in different rigs - but both rigs have X670E mobos and a 9800X3D processor. Just thought it was interesting - definitely do not fear the Reaper. Awesome little card.
I had the Reaper at -115 mV last run and it got very close to the frequency limit (3,450 MHz) - but wanted an even playing field.
Main thing - undervolt. It does seem like the Red Devil is a "luckier" chip - it undervolts more and clocks higher. It also helps that it is absolutely massive compared to the Reaper.
This is both cards with -110 mV voltage offset in AMD Adrenalin and Fortnite gameplay; Reaper on the left - Red Devil on the right:
They're in different rigs - but both rigs have X670E mobos and a 9800X3D processor. Just thought it was interesting - definitely do not fear the Reaper. Awesome little card.
I had the Reaper at -115 mV last run and it got very close to the frequency limit (3,450 MHz) - but wanted an even playing field.
Attachments
Last edited: