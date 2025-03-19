9070 XT: Red Devil LE versus Reaper

sk3tch said: I don’t think $600 cards will be around any more. Click to expand...

Pretty much. Most of the standard overclocked cards have pathetic OC's that only yield the smallest gains which you'd only really see in a benchmark. 1 or 2 FPS in a lot of cases if you are lucky. The cards with more meaningful overclocks are often excessively expensive and in my opinion rarely justify their cost either. I've owned FE type cards, reference boards and highly overclocked cards. In my experience I can get the majority of the same performance out of any other card type. If not, I can at least get close and in a lot of cases exceed the factory overclock of the high end cards. Rarely have I seen the higher end factory overclocked cards be able to do a whole lot more than any other card. You are generally either limited by power or the GPU silicon itself.So at the end of the day for me, the value of the nicer cards often comes down to their aesthetic qualities. However, as I've done custom watercooling on my last few builds that's not really been a consideration either.