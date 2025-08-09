  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
90 degree power cord?

N

natej315

Gawd
Joined
Feb 16, 2005
Messages
831
Do they make 90 degree psu power cables?
please recommend me one I just want to make sure I'm getting the voltage I need lol

these are my specs

Thermaltake Core P6-White
MSI B650 Tomahawk AM5
AMD RYZEN 7 7700X 8-Core 4.5 GHZ
EVGA RTX 3080(Hybrid)-12GB
Corsair H150I 360 AIO
2TB NVME(X1)//1TB NVMe(X2)
G skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000-32GB
850W Watt EVGA PSU 210-GQ-0850-V1
Windows 11-(X64)
 
