90 degree power cord?

Do they make 90 degree psu power cables?
please recommend me one I just want to make sure I'm getting the voltage I need lol
these are my specs
Thermaltake Core P6-White
MSI B650 Tomahawk AM5
AMD RYZEN 7 7700X 8-Core 4.5 GHZ
EVGA RTX 3080(Hybrid)-12GB
Corsair H150I 360 AIO
2TB NVME(X1)//1TB NVMe(X2)
G skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000-32GB
850W Watt EVGA PSU 210-GQ-0850-V1
Windows 11-(X64)
