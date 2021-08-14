8TB Western Digitinal external spinner doing bizzare things

So i'm making a full back up of this external drive when i suddenly get a blue screen of death, where the top screen is the usual Windows 10 blue screen but the bottom half of the screen is wierd glitches. So i reboot the system, make all sorts of tests to see what the hell just happened, and i tried to continue my back up, where it happens again.Now, i then proceeded to continue my backup one more time and went through fine (the back up took five hours after the second reboot, no issues). All the files are good on both drives. I've used the drive on and off almost daily without an issue, until i got the same type of crash last week. Again, after rebooting everything seems to be fine and it's been working until now.So this morning i was checking out my device drivers while installing something else and i noticed for the first time that windows has actually a problem with the driver of this drive. I'm getting an entry called WD SES Device USB Device with a yellow mark on it. I tried reinstalling the driver, but nothing. According to windows, the drive is not installed properly, except everything seems to be working, aside for those screens of death i got couple of weeks ago.This is what the drive looks like under CrystalInfo:I'm not good at understanding any of this, but whatever problem the drive as, i'm guessing it's not actually the drive that is the issue but the electronics in the external enclosure? Is that possible? Why would windows have problems with the drive otherwise?I suppose if the issue persists i could attempt to take it out the encloure. Or just keep using it as see if it fails eventually.