8TB HDD - 5400 or 7200?

The answer is yes, it will be slower. How much, or should you care, comes down to you.

Likely it won't matter for you other than when you're actually spending the time transferring over all your 2TB stuff to the 8TB drives. It might take literally hours to move that 2TB to your 8TB drives.



Having faster drives will only matter (for most folks) when trying to do work that is doing both reads and writes. If you wanted to do photo/video editing, music production, graphic design, etc - having a faster drive will have a much bigger impact.

If most of the time you're only doing reads, especially steady ones from video or music playback, there will be no real discernible difference.



Reliability and warranty comes down to individual manufacturers and luck of the draw. People annecdotally swear by different drives. If you want decent statistics, you can read usage and statistics from Backblaze, which generally has a much larger pool of well over 100k harddrives that they are "testing" and sampling from. Really though it's hard to know statistically what drives are better until you start having a million+ drives tested for long periods of time.