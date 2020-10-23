8TB HDD - 5400 or 7200?

Hi all
I have 2 X 2TB drives and looking to just get rid of them and replace with 2x 8TB drive.
The hard drives basically store my holiday pictures & videos, movies, my documents/pictures/downloads etc folders.
Would I see a major performance reduction in choosing a cheaper 5400rpm drive like a Barracuda against a 7200RPM drive like WD Black etc?
The only 'high intensity' workload I can see as such is streaming a movie over plex to a TV over the gigabit LAN
I also value reliability & warranty more than ultimate speed
