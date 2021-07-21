8gb vram already a limitation at just 1440p in Doom Eternal with ray tracing on?

I was using a 2080 ti on ultra nightmare settings at 1440p with ray tracing and hardly ever dropped below 100 fps with fps in the 120s or more quite often. I bought a 3070 for the hell of it and on the exact same settings I was only in 30s and 40s with drops even into the 20s at times. I lowered textures one notch and no difference so lowered them one more notch and then returned to normal framerate I was getting with 2080 ti. Odd thing is that if I then go back and put textures on ultra nightmare then the framerate remains ok as if the game does not actually apply that setting. If I restart the game though on ultra nightmare textures then the framerate tanks and I have to lower it 2 notches to get it back.



EDIT: Yep lowering the textures gets applied when playing but raising the textures does nothing until the game is restarted. This needs to be made clear because if you fire up the game and crank that setting and start playing you will think there is no issue. You get a reality check when restarting the game though as ultra nightmare textures or even just nightmare are too much for 8gb of vram to handle with raytracing on even at just 1440p and you have to go down to ultra.