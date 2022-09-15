  • We are migrating to a new server in the next day, so you might see some outages. Do not fear, all will be back online and good as ever. You can dismiss this notice so it is not a further distraction will browsing.

8700K to 9900K

D

Ducrider748

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2011
Messages
220
My Daughter's gaming rig is a 8700K on a Z370 Asrock Taiichi. It has been running fine but I also have a 9900K on a Maximus XI Formula that I use as a folding rig. I don't need all that cpu power in it and not using it to overclock/bench. She had a 3070ti and runs at 1440p gaming. Will it be worth the effort to swap her system with the 9900k? I have both systems. So it's not that I have to buy anything but will she see any difference?
 
H

hititnquitit

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
1,794
Ducrider748 said:
My Daughter's gaming rig is a 8700K on a Z370 Asrock Taiichi. It has been running fine but I also have a 9900K on a Maximus XI Formula that I use as a folding rig. I don't need all that cpu power in it and not using it to overclock/bench. She had a 3070ti and runs at 1440p gaming. Will it be worth the effort to swap her system with the 9900k? I have both systems. So it's not that I have to buy anything but will she see any difference?
Click to expand...
If you can get a better oc out of the 9900k sure, do it up otherwise, nope.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top