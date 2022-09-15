8700K to 9900K

My Daughter's gaming rig is a 8700K on a Z370 Asrock Taiichi. It has been running fine but I also have a 9900K on a Maximus XI Formula that I use as a folding rig. I don't need all that cpu power in it and not using it to overclock/bench. She had a 3070ti and runs at 1440p gaming. Will it be worth the effort to swap her system with the 9900k? I have both systems. So it's not that I have to buy anything but will she see any difference?