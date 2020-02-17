8700K Core Speeds Issue

I've been running my 8700K @4.9Ghz quite nicely for some time. I changed something in the BIOS the other day (the LLC I think) and now the core speeds won't hit 4.9Ghz under load (Prime95/Handbrake). By that, I mean the cores will show 100% but the core speed will fluctuate between 3.7Ghz and 4.9Ghz (usually somewhere in-between).If I load a game, the cores go to 4.9Ghz.I'm not currently running an AVX offset, though I've tried it with that as well, makes no difference.Reset the BIOS, running at stock the CPU seems to behave correctly with Prime/Handbrake.Temps are fine, I don't get it??