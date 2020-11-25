80 Plus Hikes its Testing and Licensing Fees, Could Affect Prices of Low-Volume PSU Models

"Plug Load Solutions has reportedly increased its per-SKU certification price by 3x. For a new model launched after 2021, this would mean an increase in flat licensing fees by tens of thousands of Dollars. If a manufacturer launched a PSU in 450 W, 550 W, 650 W, 750 W, 850 W, and 1000 W, they pay a flat $21,000. Interestingly, Igor's Lab reports that a manufacturer has to pay the licensing fees even for an OEM/whitebox PSU model that has already been certified by 80 Plus. The "OEM" here refers to the likes of CWT, Seasonic, HEC, Fortron, etc., who contract-manufacture PSUs for others. If a generic 650 W certified model is re-branded by a manufacturer, it incurs re-brand licensing fees. Find more interesting insights in the source link below."

https://www.techpowerup.com/275155/...-could-affect-prices-of-low-volume-psu-models
 
They getting greedy now. I wouldn't be surprised if PSU manufacturers will just drop them. Are they even a government backed organization or just a 3rd party cert?
 
erek
3rd party certificate as far as I know. It's all a sham because they have no integrity control. Companies have been known to send the 80+ groups PSUs that are not representative of what they sell on the market.
 
3rd party certificate as far as I know. It's all a sham because they have no integrity control. Companies have been known to send the 80+ groups PSUs that are not representative of what they sell on the market.
Yea I heard it was nothing but a sham. I hope they drop them like a sack of bricks.
 
