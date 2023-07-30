7950x undervolt vcore

Guille_arg
n00b
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2013
- Messages
- 31
I tryied to undervolt my cpu to improve full load temps. The more stable vcore I got its 1.25v stock clock, gskill flare 6000mhz expo 1, but I only changed the vcore, no other configuration on the bios.
My mobo is an asus x670 tuf, with an AIO h100 with the corsair thermal paste.
Could I get a lower vcore changing other bios configurations or its a good voltage this?
My mobo is an asus x670 tuf, with an AIO h100 with the corsair thermal paste.
Could I get a lower vcore changing other bios configurations or its a good voltage this?
Last edited: