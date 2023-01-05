7950x temperatures

A

allen5055

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2012
Messages
1,538
I just got a 7950x and ASUS ROG Hero X670e. I know all the reviews talked about how it runs at 95c all the time under load which seems to be because of the super thick IHS limiting heat dissipation. I was hoping my system would actually run lower because I have two 480mm 60mm thick radiators and an EKWB AM5 Velocity 2 CPU block. However, it does in fact Prime 95 at 96c and it idles in the 40s. I guess the limitation is the IHS, not my cooling setup. I am wondering if I seated the waterblock poorly but the EKWB Velocity 2 design pretty much makes it foolproof to seat it fully, you just max it out and it sits flat.

Seeing as how maximum temperatures are always around 95c, what kind of boost clocks are everyone else getting when doing Prime 95? Prime 95 testing for maximum heat production my boost clocks are only 4800-4900.
 
A

allen5055

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2012
Messages
1,538
My Tmax actually has gone up to 99c so the ASUS PBO curve must be automatically set to let it pass 95c.
 
WhoBeDaPlaya

WhoBeDaPlaya

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 16, 2002
Messages
2,551
It won't run lower since Ryzen 7000 is designed to boost as much as possible while maintaining a set PPT and ~95C target

That said, just tweak the PBO curve (almost any chip should do -10), and set the PPT limit to ~190W for your 7950X,
and you should be well below 95C under max MT load with the same ST/MT performance as stock.

The 7900X in my sig runs at ~74C with (-30 curve, 135W PPT), and has ~2% higher ST/MT performance than stock
 
C

chameleoneel

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
6,237
allen5055 said:
I just got a 7950x and ASUS ROG Hero X670e. I know all the reviews talked about how it runs at 95c all the time under load which seems to be because of the super thick IHS limiting heat dissipation. I was hoping my system would actually run lower because I have two 480mm 60mm thick radiators and an EKWB AM5 Velocity 2 CPU block. However, it does in fact Prime 95 at 96c and it idles in the 40s. I guess the limitation is the IHS, not my cooling setup. I am wondering if I seated the waterblock poorly but the EKWB Velocity 2 design pretty much makes it foolproof to seat it fully, you just max it out and it sits flat.

Seeing as how maximum temperatures are always around 95c, what kind of boost clocks are everyone else getting when doing Prime 95? Prime 95 testing for maximum heat production my boost clocks are only 4800-4900.
Click to expand...
Its designed to keep pushing until 1. it reaches 95c or 2. it reaches whatever the hard frequency limit is set at. The 7600x is the only one which reaches its frequency limit, before hitting 95c, with average cooling.

Prime95 isn't a great way to test temps or performance. As it is an unrealistically high load, which doesn't act like any actual "work" a CPU would do for you. Prime is only good for stability testing.

Try it in Cinibench or encoding a video in Handbrake. See what your frequencies are. Techpowerup reported 5265mhz all core, in an AVX workload.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top