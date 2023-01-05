7950x temperatures

I just got a 7950x and ASUS ROG Hero X670e. I know all the reviews talked about how it runs at 95c all the time under load which seems to be because of the super thick IHS limiting heat dissipation. I was hoping my system would actually run lower because I have two 480mm 60mm thick radiators and an EKWB AM5 Velocity 2 CPU block. However, it does in fact Prime 95 at 96c and it idles in the 40s. I guess the limitation is the IHS, not my cooling setup. I am wondering if I seated the waterblock poorly but the EKWB Velocity 2 design pretty much makes it foolproof to seat it fully, you just max it out and it sits flat.



Seeing as how maximum temperatures are always around 95c, what kind of boost clocks are everyone else getting when doing Prime 95? Prime 95 testing for maximum heat production my boost clocks are only 4800-4900.