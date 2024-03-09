7900xtx with weird artifacts

Here's a rundown of everything I've tried before and recently, in no particular order. If anyone has any idea what else to try let me know. I plan to keep trying new games until I find enough where it happens consistently and then I can send it back because all the stress and benchmarks are fine. If I send it now as is, they'll just run stress test, benchmark or game and say it works fine and send it back, and I'll be without gpu for weeks or months.Tried integrated GPU and older GPU card I have (nvidia 1070) no artifactsTried HDMI 2.1 from PS5Tried two different dpi cables and 2 HDMI cablesTried 3 different monitors(or well 2 plus tv)Installed fresh win11 without anything and tried thereFreshly installed various driversUnderclockedOverclockedTried all the stress tests and benchmarks I could findI even recorded in-game footage and it shows these artifacts in the videoTried different resolutions in-game and in Windows settingsTried different refresh ratesFixed card saggingExpo (for RAM) is disabled in biosI don't have another PCIe port to test, or I do but gpu can't fit thereRemoved drivers through DDU between testingsNo remaining PCIE cables from the PSU but no place to plug it in in PSU even if I had itI switched cables around a bit inside between thingsIt might have worked in the end when I tried running it without any drivers but the game was so choppy and lagging I couldn't test more times and CPU was maxing so maybe it was running off it.Installed the driver only from March 2023, for a moment I thought it worked but after a restart same old, not to say the restart made it worse it's just that it's not consistent.I reinstalled the newest driversOverlock and underclock didn't help from either afterburner or amd software, same with some gaming profile t hat does things.Can't run memory clock under 2500As for the games, I haven't really been playing much but I did notice it originally in Honkai Star Rail, which is a mobile game and I thought oh it's flashy and unpolished maybe it's just the game and it wasn't much and at random places.Later, ESO - older mmo it would show up a lot and in all different colours and places.Wanted to play two mirror but noticed it right away in the menu, noticed it in the game too but it's a bit more discreet there.Started playing kingdom come deliverence and it only shows in certain cutscenees and just in a black spot above the cutscene though I think it went down a few times as well.I noticed it in discord as well but this might just be down to hardware acceleration there.Warframe I just ran once to test and I could see it popping up here and there when paying attention to it.Oh and this is how the card is powered, it's not dusty or dirty the camera just went into night mode and messed up the colors.- mostly purple here- here it's running on old GPU (nvidia 1070) and it's fine, also the pet went through pole so it's clipping not artifacting haha- here I was recording it around discord but saw it behind in game too (honkai)- cutscene from kingdom come, mostly on top and top left but it goes down too- ^- it showing in eso- ^ sameconfig CPU:AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D MOBO:ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-F Memory: Kingston DIMM DDR5 32GB 6000MT/s Fury beast GPU: XFX AMD Video Card RX-7900XTX Speedster MERC310 BLACK 24GB GD PSU NZXT C1200 Gold 1200W SSD Kingston 2TB M.2 NVMe SFYRD/2000G SSD FURY Renegade as main SSD Samsung 980 PRO 2TB as seconda WD 10TB purple for media stora Monitor: Samsung Odyssey G7 27" K+M: Logitech G502X and SteelSeries Apex 7