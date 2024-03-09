7900xtx with weird artifacts

Here's a rundown of everything I've tried before and recently, in no particular order. If anyone has any idea what else to try let me know. I plan to keep trying new games until I find enough where it happens consistently and then I can send it back because all the stress and benchmarks are fine. If I send it now as is, they'll just run stress test, benchmark or game and say it works fine and send it back, and I'll be without gpu for weeks or months.
Tried integrated GPU and older GPU card I have (nvidia 1070) no artifacts
Tried HDMI 2.1 from PS5
Tried two different dpi cables and 2 HDMI cables
Tried 3 different monitors(or well 2 plus tv)
Installed fresh win11 without anything and tried there
Freshly installed various drivers
Underclocked
Overclocked
Tried all the stress tests and benchmarks I could find
I even recorded in-game footage and it shows these artifacts in the video
Tried different resolutions in-game and in Windows settings
Tried different refresh rates
Fixed card sagging
Expo (for RAM) is disabled in bios
I don't have another PCIe port to test, or I do but gpu can't fit there
Removed drivers through DDU between testings
No remaining PCIE cables from the PSU but no place to plug it in in PSU even if I had it
I switched cables around a bit inside between things
It might have worked in the end when I tried running it without any drivers but the game was so choppy and lagging I couldn't test more times and CPU was maxing so maybe it was running off it.
Installed the driver only from March 2023, for a moment I thought it worked but after a restart same old, not to say the restart made it worse it's just that it's not consistent.
I reinstalled the newest drivers
Overlock and underclock didn't help from either afterburner or amd software, same with some gaming profile t hat does things.
Can't run memory clock under 2500
As for the games, I haven't really been playing much but I did notice it originally in Honkai Star Rail, which is a mobile game and I thought oh it's flashy and unpolished maybe it's just the game and it wasn't much and at random places.
Later, ESO - older mmo it would show up a lot and in all different colours and places.
Wanted to play two mirror but noticed it right away in the menu, noticed it in the game too but it's a bit more discreet there.
Started playing kingdom come deliverence and it only shows in certain cutscenees and just in a black spot above the cutscene though I think it went down a few times as well.
I noticed it in discord as well but this might just be down to hardware acceleration there.
Warframe I just ran once to test and I could see it popping up here and there when paying attention to it.
Oh and this is how the card is powered, it's not dusty or dirty the camera just went into night mode and messed up the colors.
View: https://i.imgur.com/8wUWCDs.jpg
View: https://i.imgur.com/i5vaq1t.mp4
View: https://streamable.com/jpb5ya - mostly purple here
View: https://streamable.com/aqmsdd - here it's running on old GPU (nvidia 1070) and it's fine, also the pet went through pole so it's clipping not artifacting haha
View: https://streamable.com/wkqbar - here I was recording it around discord but saw it behind in game too (honkai)
View: https://streamable.com/ct1qmz - cutscene from kingdom come, mostly on top and top left but it goes down too
View: https://streamable.com/93ox03 - ^
View: https://streamable.com/yw2bfn - it showing in eso
View: https://streamable.com/s2lsi8 - ^ same
config CPU:AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D MOBO:ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-F Memory: Kingston DIMM DDR5 32GB 6000MT/s Fury beast GPU: XFX AMD Video Card RX-7900XTX Speedster MERC310 BLACK 24GB GD PSU NZXT C1200 Gold 1200W SSD Kingston 2TB M.2 NVMe SFYRD/2000G SSD FURY Renegade as main SSD Samsung 980 PRO 2TB as seconda WD 10TB purple for media stora Monitor: Samsung Odyssey G7 27" K+M: Logitech G502X and SteelSeries Apex 7
