7900XT in a Meshlicious

I was at MC the other day and took a look at the open box GPUs. Most them were not great deals (open box 4090s for $1700 e.g.). While standing there I checked their website and saw a Powercolor Hellhound 7900xt listed. I asked the sales person about it and he ran to the back to look for it. Long story short I walked out with a like-new 7900xt for $666 after tax.It took a little finagling to get it into the ITX Meshlicious but it eventually fit perfectly. I DDU'd the old Nvidia drivers on Windows and reinstalled my Linux partition and it's running perfectly on both. A little coil whine in the menu of a handful of games but other than its pretty much silent. When I bought it I just kind of wanted to play with it and return it but ended up liking the card. The main issue so far is that FSR ranges from just as good as DLSS to pretty much poop depending on the implementation. Still a nice upgrade for 3440x1440 from the 2080ti that will be replacing the venerable Radeon RX470 4gb in my son's PC.Installation felt a bit like this