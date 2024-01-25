7900 xtx vs 4080 (used)

I created a similar thread last summer. Some differences - I was considering a 3090 - I have a bit more $$ and I bumped up the budget. $1000 CAD - that corresponds or converts to $740 USD.



If you look at PCPartpicker - you can get an idea of the prices.



Here used - 4080 tends to be around $1500 - which is insane but I found a couple of used 4080s for $1000 cad - but, both were (apparently/presumably) sold within a couple of days.



One was a Gigabyte Eagle - I think I should have went for that one.



The reason I'm also considering a 7900 xtx - is obvious to gamers here - it's probably the 'better' card for gaming - but, I also use Linux - and should be good in general for that.



But, here's the problem: my priority is productivity - my plan is to use Blender and Davinci Resolve Studio - and other productivity programs - but, I will game too. I have friends who game - and I get invited to join them. I have a 4k TV as my display - so I prefer 4k res gaming at least 60 hz- and perhaps, one day I'll get a 120hz variable refresh display (probably another 4K TV).



Is there any hope for used 4080s going down to $1k in Canada? Do you guys (in the USA) suspect that vanilla (non-Super) 4080s will get price reductions when the 4080 Super releases? Do ppl sell their 4080s and go for the next higher card - either 4080 Supers or 4090s? I was kind of shocked and pleasantly surprised to see some vanilla 4080s on the used market for less than usual. It's nice to have a choice - between the 7900 XTX and another card.



Some used 7900 XTX gpus can be found here for $1150 CAD. ($850 USD). Sellers might go down $50-$100? AMD/AIB retailers might even lower their 7900 gpu prices soon, too - that might be another option - depending....



I prefer a current gen gpu rather than the 3090 - I decided that the 3090 is a good card - 24 of Vram but there are some concerns about the transient spikes, high power consumption, the memory/thermal pads (sometimes owners replaced them but not always) and most are nearing end of warranty. Does this make sense, guys? They're good cards but the Ada Lovelace / 40 series are more power efficient. Even the RDNA 3 / 7900 series can be argued as being more power efficient, right?



Thoughts?

My PC: 12700k, Z690 mobo, 64 DDR4 RAM, Corsair RM850X PSU (I hope to continue using the same psu - but, if I need a 1000w, then I'll get one but that adds to the cost).



OS: Windows 11; Linux: Fedora (latest), Nobara, Ubuntu