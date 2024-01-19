7900 XTX OC has no effect?

Nebell
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2015
- Messages
- 2,349
I have PowerColor 7900 XTX Red Devil LE which seems to have no performance difference regardless if I run +15% power limit or -10% power limit.
The games I tried it in I saw literally no difference. I think in some cases the fps might be a fraction lower.
I also made sure to turn off FPS limit and V-Sync to get max clocks/fps possible.
Settings:
Frequency: 2400MHz / 2800MHz (min/max)
Voltage: 1150mV (it works so-so if I go below 1130mV)
Vram: 2714MHz
Power Limit: +15%
Max Fan Speed: 65%
Frequency: 2400MHz / 2800MHz (min/max)
Voltage: 1075mV
Vram: 2714MHz
Power Limit: -10%
Max Fan Speed: 65%
GPU and hotspot temps were fine in both cases, GPU being about 55-62C and Hotspot around 80C.
The frequency was lower on -10% PL, but the difference wasn't massive. I think in Fortnite I had about the same frequency around 2600MHz in both cases.
Do I just have a terrible overclocker?
The games I tried it in I saw literally no difference. I think in some cases the fps might be a fraction lower.
I also made sure to turn off FPS limit and V-Sync to get max clocks/fps possible.
Settings:
Frequency: 2400MHz / 2800MHz (min/max)
Voltage: 1150mV (it works so-so if I go below 1130mV)
Vram: 2714MHz
Power Limit: +15%
Max Fan Speed: 65%
Frequency: 2400MHz / 2800MHz (min/max)
Voltage: 1075mV
Vram: 2714MHz
Power Limit: -10%
Max Fan Speed: 65%
GPU and hotspot temps were fine in both cases, GPU being about 55-62C and Hotspot around 80C.
The frequency was lower on -10% PL, but the difference wasn't massive. I think in Fortnite I had about the same frequency around 2600MHz in both cases.
Do I just have a terrible overclocker?