7900 vs 7900x vs 7800x3d

I was planning to build a power efficient ryzen 7900 system once prices dropped, but now it seems only Amazon and Newegg have any in stock, and they re not cheap by comparison to newer models.
However, I m seeing 7900x now selling for under 350.00 new on Ebay, but hard to find a 7900 non-x anywhere out there, even used.
Has anyone found 7900x to be stable when undervolted but also under 60+% load? I've read reports of dropping the power consumption down to the 115 range but not actually exchanged info with anyone who's been successful running at that threshold.
