7800xt driver installation

Has anyone had any issues installing AMD drivers for the 7800xt? I'm doing a new build. Clean install of Windows 11 pro. Just can't get the video card driver to successfully install.



It crashes the computer at around 60% to 68% complete. Then I have to go in safe mode or low video mode to get back into windows. Or use a restore point to go back before driver install.



I made sure all my updates were complete before installing driver since I read was some kind of edge case issue there making a bad driver install if windows was updating. No luck there.



Uninstalling the driver with AMD cleaner utility in safe mode let's windows boot with basic driver again. But same problem after starting driver update.



Tried a repair install of the driver while in low video mode and it crashed windows again at around 68% complete, endless cycle of trying to restart.



Tried disabling integrated graphics as well in bios in case that was an issue (ryzen 7700x CPU) but no effect I could see.



Any ideas would be appreciated. Thank you.