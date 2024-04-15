  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
7800x3d Windows Game Bar

Odigo

Odigo

Gawd
2FA
Joined
Apr 22, 2002
Messages
815
I've always uninstalled GameBar.. is there any reason to keep it?
 
If you play games, it supposedly helps with thread scheduling so they are better optimized for games.
 
It's only really needed for the dual CCD processors like the 7900x3d and 7950x3d. Some say it also helps with the non x3d versions of those same CPU's. Not necessary on a single CCD cpu like the 7800x3d
 
It doesn't help scheduling on a 7800X3D do to the single CCD, but I wouldn't disable it if you do game and are on Windows 11, It improves performance in games within a DWM container if you have the option checked off "This is a game". Some games label borderless fullscreen as "Fullscreen", in these games in particular you would want gamebar active, otherwise you get hit with latency penalties since it is borderless fullscreen. From what I understand Gamebar reduces the performance penalty of DXGI swap chain, including DXGI Flip model (flipped front and back buffers) reducing latency, and in newer versions of gamebar it is more seemless with it's interaction with game features without interrupting the rendering pipeline. It should also offer more consistent Windows VRR, but since I use gamebar I don't know how much the impact would be disabling it.

If you do not use "Graphics Settings" in Windows, and don't tell gamebar "This is a game". You could disable gamebar since you were not using it properly anyways.
 
Thanks, I re-enabled Game Bar. I really wish Microsoft would just bake this crap into Windows without the need of an additional app. I don't need all the recording features and other garbage associated with it. Sould I enable "optimization for windowed games? under graphics settings?"
 
It doesn't help scheduling on a 7800X3D do to the single CCD, but I wouldn't disable it if you do game and are on Windows 11, It improves performance in games within a DWM container if you have the option checked off "This is a game". Some games label borderless fullscreen as "Fullscreen", in these games in particular you would want gamebar active, otherwise you get hit with latency penalties since it is borderless fullscreen. From what I understand Gamebar reduces the performance penalty of DXGI swap chain, including DXGI Flip model (flipped front and back buffers) reducing latency, and in newer versions of gamebar it is more seemless with it's interaction with game features without interrupting the rendering pipeline. It should also offer more consistent Windows VRR, but since I use gamebar I don't know how much the impact would be disabling it.

If you do not use "Graphics Settings" in Windows, and don't tell gamebar "This is a game". You could disable gamebar since you were not using it properly anyways.
Are you sure Game Bar is needed for any that? I have never read that anywhere until now. I've been trying to get an old dx10 game to run in modern borderless fullscreen without success, but the gamebar is never running on my machine (it's still installed though, just not open). Guess I got to try.

edit: it does seem to do something positive to that game.. have to run now but will do more thorough testing when I can
 
Last edited:
Are you sure Game Bar is needed for any that? I have never read that anywhere until now. I've been trying to get an old dx10 game to run in modern borderless fullscreen without success, but the gamebar is never running on my machine (it's still installed though, just not open). Guess I got to try.

edit: it does seem to do something positive to that game.. have to run now but will do more thorough testing when I can
Kalaiden (creator of SpecialK) explained it a few years ago, not entirely sure where the post is anymore though, I just repeated things off the top of my head.
 
Okay, he usually knows what he's talking about. I'll investigate some more!
 
