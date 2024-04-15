7800x3d Windows Game Bar

It doesn't help scheduling on a 7800X3D do to the single CCD, but I wouldn't disable it if you do game and are on Windows 11, It improves performance in games within a DWM container if you have the option checked off "This is a game". Some games label borderless fullscreen as "Fullscreen", in these games in particular you would want gamebar active, otherwise you get hit with latency penalties since it is borderless fullscreen. From what I understand Gamebar reduces the performance penalty of DXGI swap chain, including DXGI Flip model (flipped front and back buffers) reducing latency, and in newer versions of gamebar it is more seemless with it's interaction with game features without interrupting the rendering pipeline. It should also offer more consistent Windows VRR, but since I use gamebar I don't know how much the impact would be disabling it.



If you do not use "Graphics Settings" in Windows, and don't tell gamebar "This is a game". You could disable gamebar since you were not using it properly anyways.