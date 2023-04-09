7800X3D negative temperature in bios

I wasn't sure if I should post this in the motherboard forum or the processor forum because I'm not sure where the problem is originating.I just built a brand new PC and am having a weird issue where the bios are showing the CPU temperature at -55C (that's negative 55 degrees). Because of this, the CPU fan is moseying along at 500rpm, and because the sensor isn't reading the temp correctly, the fan doesn't ever ramp up when needed, which is leading to overheating.Build:7800X3DGigabyte X670 Aorus Elite64GB Corsair Dominator 5200 DDR5AMD 7900XTXEK Nucleus AIO CR360Samsung 990 PRO 2TBSeasonic Vertex GX1000Things I have tried:Swapped Displayport cable for HDMITook out PCI riser cable and mounted GPU directly to the motherboardUnplugged any unnecessary peripherals / front panel USBsRe-seated ramRe-seated CPU heatsinkSwapped pump connecter and cpu fans back and forth between the CPU_OPT and CPU_FAN headersFlashed motherboard biosCleared CMOSThe issue persists no matter what. Faulty CPU? Faulty MB? Something else?Thanks so much in advance for any help!