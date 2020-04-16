6Mhz Overclock Makes System Unresponsive

I've had an RTX 2080 for a couple years. Previously I was able to apply a modest overclock without issue, however I had been running the card stock for some time.



Now I'm finding that with either MSI Afterburner or EVGA Precision X1, I can launch the program without issue. As soon as I apply an OC, even something as small as a 6Mhz core increase, the software and system become almost unresponsive, requiring a restart. I used DDU yesterday to try and make sure there aren't any driver issues.



Not quite sure what to make of it. I'm running the latest NVIDIA drivers. One thing I noticed is that the power limit adjustment is greyed out in both pieces of software. I thought that had been an option before.



Recently I've been playing Control, and I'm seeing much lower frame rates than I would expect given my system and what I'm seeing from benchmarking sites. That's what prompted me to try and overclock the card a little bit.



Ryzen 3900X

2 x 16GB DDR4-3000 @ DDR4-3400

Corsair SF600PSU