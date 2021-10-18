6900xt HDMI issue

What GPU model exactly?

Are you using a modded GPU bios?

What CPU are you using (asking in case it has an integrated GPU)?

What motherboard are you using, and what BIOS version is it on?

Is the GPU in the first PCIe x16 slot?

Does it work when you enable/disable CSM?

What the specific model of the monitor that has issues?

Does it have FreeSync support so that you can enable/disable it for that specific HDMI input?

Is the HDMI cable connected to the first port on the GPU? Some BIOSes are weird and only send a video on the first output until after it POSTs. Who knows what "first" is, typically the left- or right-most one.



I'm guessing you have CSM on and you're in legacy boot mode instead of UEFI.



There's probably more to investigate but that's all I can think of at the moment.