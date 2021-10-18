6900xt HDMI issue

Gideon
Hey I got a small annoying issue with my 6900 xt and I figured I'd ask here if anyone has a fix for it. When I boot up my computer my monitor will only display out of range until I finally boot into windows and then it works just fine. I have to hook my monitor up with HDMI as it has no DP ports and is a 1440p monitor. I hooked up my ancient 1080p monitor to it by HDMI and it works fine and I can get into the bios with no issue. Anyone got a idea on how to fix this with my 1440p monitor or if you need more info ask away.