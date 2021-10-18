6900xt HDMI issue

Gideon

Gideon

Hey I got a small annoying issue with my 6900 xt and I figured I'd ask here if anyone has a fix for it. When I boot up my computer my monitor will only display out of range until I finally boot into windows and then it works just fine. I have to hook my monitor up with HDMI as it has no DP ports and is a 1440p monitor. I hooked up my ancient 1080p monitor to it by HDMI and it works fine and I can get into the bios with no issue. Anyone got a idea on how to fix this with my 1440p monitor or if you need more info ask away.
 
Snowknight26

What GPU model exactly?
Are you using a modded GPU bios?
What CPU are you using (asking in case it has an integrated GPU)?
What motherboard are you using, and what BIOS version is it on?
Is the GPU in the first PCIe x16 slot?
Does it work when you enable/disable CSM?
What the specific model of the monitor that has issues?
Does it have FreeSync support so that you can enable/disable it for that specific HDMI input?
Is the HDMI cable connected to the first port on the GPU? Some BIOSes are weird and only send a video on the first output until after it POSTs. Who knows what "first" is, typically the left- or right-most one.

I'm guessing you have CSM on and you're in legacy boot mode instead of UEFI.

There's probably more to investigate but that's all I can think of at the moment.

If you had said you had an older NVIDIA GPU and you were using DisplayPort and had the issue, I'd link you to https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/nv-uefi-update-x64/, but alas..
 
Gideon

Gideon

AMD reference model for the gpu
Have not touched the bios for the gpu
5900X cpu
Asus Dark Hero Bios 3601
GPU is in the first slot
Can not enable or disable CSM as I cant get into the bios, right now it's disabled
Asus VX24AH
I dont believe it supports Freesync
Video card only has 1 HDMI port.
I boot in UEFI mode as I have TPM on.
 
NattyKathy

Its getting less common now, but some motherboards will tell the GPU to set some really low resolution at boot like 640x480 which can cause problems if the monitor won't accept resolutions that low. Maybe try getting into the BIOS/UEFI with the 1080P monitor and look for an option to set HD resolution on boot (sorry, don't know the exact phrasing but most newer boards have an option to choose between classic 640x480 mode, or a HD mode)
 
Snowknight26

That's most likely it. The monitor probably has incorrect EDID data (I think older ASUS monitors are known for this). If changing the resolution in UEFI doesn't help, I believe a DP->HDMI adapter should.
 
Gideon

Gideon

Well I fixed it by upgrading my monitor to a DP capable unit and that fixed my issue getting into the bios. Damn strange issue though.
 
