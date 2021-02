I managed to get my hands on both the Red Devil 6900XT and the ASUS Strix LC model. Going to return one, just looking for some opinions on which one you guys think is worth keeping. The Red Devil costs $1459, which I know is inflated up from their original MSRP, while the ASUS at $1499 is basically what the MSRP for this specific card was from the start. Any opinions on this? Thanks!