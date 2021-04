dexvx said: AMD is doing this on the pretense that their product is actually $649 instead of the ~$1000 MSRP being charged. Click to expand...

You do understand that AMD has no control over AIB and Etail pricing, right? If fact, here in the USA and many other countries, it is ILLEGAL for AMD to try and control retail prices. I do know this, these cards could be sold at MSRP and the AIBs and etailers could still make margin.