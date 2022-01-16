650W just not big enough?

three monitors, 1080, 1080, 1440

Monitors some times just shit right off. I get a No Signal thing blipping on the screen. I have to hard reboot the PC to get everything back. Just happened mid game. Another thing too, after waking in sleep mode, the monitors kick on, then ten seconds later kick off, then back on again. Not sure why the ten second dealio. Not sure what going on.

PSU is a 650 and its....wow, its old. ten years maybe? Could that be a culprit?

There's no software program that can tell you what the wattage is on your pc, right?
 
You can use software like NVIDIA's Frameview and GPU-Z to determine how much power your card is drawing. However, if that 650w is ten years old it's doubtful it's capable of outputting that anymore due to capacitor aging. Dependong on the system's configuration, 650w may not be enough even if that were new.
 
