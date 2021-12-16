64gb dimms on itx?

ASUS ROG STRIX X570-I Gaming
I know it says 64gb total supported but can these boards take 2x 64gb dimms? Or even 128gb dimms?
I do have that mb by the way
i wouldnt expect it to, but it might.64gb total supported
When you go with the mini-ITX format, you have to understand that you are making compromises in order to get a smaller form factor machine. A lack of expansion capability is the biggest drawback to the form factor. If you need to build a workstation that requires a lot of memory, storage or powerful GPU's, mini-ITX isn't the answer.Well……shit lol