64gb dimms on itx?

ASUS ROG STRIX X570-I Gaming

I know it says 64gb total supported but can these boards take 2x 64gb dimms? Or even 128gb dimms?

I do have that mb by the way
 
Only 32GB DIMMs have been validated on the ASUS ROG STRIX X570-I. It's unlikely that using larger DIMMs would work.
 
When you go with the mini-ITX format, you have to understand that you are making compromises in order to get a smaller form factor machine. A lack of expansion capability is the biggest drawback to the form factor. If you need to build a workstation that requires a lot of memory, storage or powerful GPU's, mini-ITX isn't the answer.
 
