60% off Jagged Alliance 3 (Steam)

deal: https://2game.com/ca/jagged-alliance-3
Jagged Alliance 3 on Steam:
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084160/Jagged_Alliance_3/
The coupon code CPT5 gave me an additional $0.91 CAD off. In total, after the site's service fee, it was $17.40 CAD.
Jagged Alliance 3 is a sequel to the legendary Jagged Alliance 2, and was made with Ian Currie, the director for Jagged Alliance 1 and the director and producer for Jagged Alliance 2.
View: https://youtu.be/1a9oprKEl8A
