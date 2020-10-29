6 bit FRC vs True 8 bit?

Anyone who has owned/compared true 8bit and 6bit+FRC monitors, did you discern a difference?
All discussion I can find outside of pro photography is basically reduced to 'the difference is too small to matter'.
There is a difference obviously, it's the reason a professional market exists for true 8bit+ displays, but what is it?
I should not be related to vibrancy/gamut, there are will be some 6bit+FRC capable of better/brighter colours than many true 8bit displays.
It shouldnt effect visible banding either, the whole purpose of FRC is to reduce banding.
Im guessing it must be some other sort of visible artifact that is added by FRC?
All discussion I can find outside of pro photography is basically reduced to 'the difference is too small to matter'.
There is a difference obviously, it's the reason a professional market exists for true 8bit+ displays, but what is it?
I should not be related to vibrancy/gamut, there are will be some 6bit+FRC capable of better/brighter colours than many true 8bit displays.
It shouldnt effect visible banding either, the whole purpose of FRC is to reduce banding.
Im guessing it must be some other sort of visible artifact that is added by FRC?
Last edited: