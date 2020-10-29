I noticed a massive jump between 8-bit and true 10-bit. But then I was moving from something that could only really display sRGB to something that could display most of DCI-P3 color gamut.



What FRC does is essentially change the voltages back and forth between two states on a pixel to "emulate" the colors it can't display. It uses an attempted "middle state" to show those colors. If each pixel state is a step on a stair case with no step in the middle, then this constant alternating voltage is an attempt at being somewhere in the middle.

If all you do is game and other factors like Hz, response time, and rise and fall/grey-to-grey matter to you more than visual fidelity then you probably won't care whether your display is 6-bit+FRC vs true 8-bit.

But if you actually do anything that is remotely color critical and you need to be able to display a true unaltered gamut in order to do you work then it will matter a heck of a lot more. FRC displays will generally be harder to calibrate - their "middle states" aren't constant and as they aren't able to hold those colors they will invariably be inaccurate (those pixels in in-between states may also flicker in a worst case scenario). And yeah, it's still possible to have banding - but in theory FRC should help minimize it. Again, do you care if you're not doing anything color critical or not? I suppose that's up to you.



To me, I'm so far on the other end of the spectrum that this isn't even a question I would ask. I more or less won't buy a display at this point that isn't true 10-bit. But if all your frames are 1/120th or 1/144th of a second long and you're more busy with blowing up people's heads; perhaps whether or not every shade of red spurting from someone's recently decapitated neck is color accurate or not may not even register as being remotely important to you. If you're buying a display made in the last 2 years though it's also probably not something have to worry about. It's rare to see 6+2 FRC anymore. I at least haven't personally seen a new display like that in a while. Even most gaming displays at this point are true 8-bit or 8+2FRC.