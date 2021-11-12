5v Stand By (5vSB)

The single purple wire on the 24 pin motherboard connector. Short that wire to black ground and the PSU starts up. Momentary contact such as your computer on switch.

My PSU tester gave steady beeps and the voltage showed LL to 4.4 volts.



I had to test it because my computer kept going off. Instead of sleep mode, it went off. Then it was a computer hard to start without this going off.

The 5vSB I thought a few years ago was supposed to be -5vSB. The tester just has no plus sign like the others such as +12v, +3.3v, or +5v. just 5vSB.

With my VOM I get a voltage reading when on the AC volts reading. What this is may not be well known. There is a small circuit board on almost every

PSU's that stands up off the main PCB. It could be burnt or not, but that voltage that will fluctuate is not what you want. A steady 5vSB and that may

make you want to change your PSU.

Changing out your PSU is the cure! You may have even had HD problems with (not responding) I kept on going with this problem until I had to change

my HD too.

Shorting to ground momentarily starts your PSU & Computer. After 7 years my 750 Watt gaming computer PSU needed to be changed and a delay

could be damaging. I noticed that Windows Updates may have caused the 24 pin connector to activate features of the motherboard that required a little

more power, so I may be right now with the Windows 10 Updates you could start having all your Windows 10 computers have a similar problem as they are

fussy about that 5vSB being up to voltage without fluxuation.



