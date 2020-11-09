5950x Infinity Fabric Problems

Hello.



I am having an issue with my new 5950x. I have tried three ram kits ( 4000, 3600, 3600 ) at first I thought it was the ram not being able to achieve 4000mhz clock ( having the Infinity fabric at 1800 ) Knowing this isn't 1 to 1 I wanted to test the memory first. After 3 kits and no luck, I clocked the Infinity fabric down to 1600 and tried again, all the ram works at all settings, 4000 mhz 3600mhz, etc. I cannot get the PC to post with any other infinity fabric setting over 1600, no matter the ram speed, I can keep it at stock 2133 and it still will not post. Does anyone have an idea why this will not post with an IF over 1600? Supposedly this chip should do 1800 at least and even 1900-2000 with future AGESA patches.]





My current setup :



Msi MEG Ace x570

Gskill Trident z F4-4000c19d

Also have Rip Jaws - 3600mhz CL16

5950x - on custom water cooling

3090 Msi Trio - Waiting for block

1200 watt corsair ps