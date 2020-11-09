5950x Infinity Fabric Problems

Hello.

I am having an issue with my new 5950x. I have tried three ram kits ( 4000, 3600, 3600 ) at first I thought it was the ram not being able to achieve 4000mhz clock ( having the Infinity fabric at 1800 ) Knowing this isn't 1 to 1 I wanted to test the memory first. After 3 kits and no luck, I clocked the Infinity fabric down to 1600 and tried again, all the ram works at all settings, 4000 mhz 3600mhz, etc. I cannot get the PC to post with any other infinity fabric setting over 1600, no matter the ram speed, I can keep it at stock 2133 and it still will not post. Does anyone have an idea why this will not post with an IF over 1600? Supposedly this chip should do 1800 at least and even 1900-2000 with future AGESA patches.]


My current setup :

Msi MEG Ace x570
Gskill Trident z F4-4000c19d
Also have Rip Jaws - 3600mhz CL16
5950x - on custom water cooling
3090 Msi Trio - Waiting for block
1200 watt corsair ps
 
There is a known bug with the newest MSI bios that will not allow you to run past 1600mhz on the 5000 series CPU's. If you popin a 3000 series you have no issues at all.

I too have the same problem with my 5600x. Once I read the forum thread at overclock.net that the MSI Unify is having this issue, other users also reported the same issue on other MSI motherboards (like the ACE).

https://www.overclock.net/forums/amd-motherboards.11/

Just going to have to wait for fix :/ I would LOVE to see my 3800mhz CL14 memory on these new Ryzens work :(
 
