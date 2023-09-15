5950x and Memory Overclock Fail

So I've been running an MSI X570 Gaming Edge Wifi board, 3900x and 32gb of corsair dominator 3200mhz ram for the last few years with 0 issues.

Decided to get a 5950x from amazon warehouse over here as there was a good deal.

So first 5950x I get..machine boots maybe twice, otherwise red CPU light on the board and definitely won't attempt to get passed BIOS if I sent the ram speed correctly.(memory overclocking fail)

Sent it back, got a second. This one booted fine into windows, set the ram speed. worked until I ran a game. Machine locked up and then it either BSOD with a WHEA error or just wouldn't boot.

So since I'm a sucker for punishment....got a third.

Just put it in, booted to windows. Great. back into BIOS and set the ram speed at 3200mhz

"Memory Overclocking Fail"

If I put back in my 3900x and set the ram (no XMP enabled) to the right speed, it will boot and never cause me an issue.

I presume I'll just have to put this down to shitty luck. I know I'm getting from the warehouse, so these are there for a reason...just hoped that reason was not "cpu fecked"



I have the latest BIOS installed also. did that before i ever put in the first 5950x



Anything else I can try? (before you answer, I am out of the down and dirty motherboard settings rabbit hole for so long I can barely remember what to do)